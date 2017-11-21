Durban man stabbed to death on his way to work

Police are searching for three men thought to be responsible for the bloody slaying of a man who was stabbed to death as he walked to work at the Westwood Mall in Durban on Tuesday morning.

Heavily armed police officers swarmed the scene‚ searching for the knife-wielding suspects.

Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the 22-year-old man had been walking on a footpath in the direction of the mall when he was “accosted”.

“The victim was walking from the freeway to the mall when he was accosted by three armed men. At knife point the suspects attempted to rob the victim before fatally stabbing him‚” Gwala said.

She said that the suspects fled the scene and police are still searching for them.