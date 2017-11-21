Eskom board did not know they were funding Optimum purchase

A member of the Eskom board has testified that she had no idea that they were financing the purchase of Optimum coal mine when they signed off a pre-payment of nearly R600-million to Tegeta.

Viroshni Naidoo‚ testifying before Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom‚ said she had attended the late night meeting in April 2016 where the pre-payment was authorised.

She said late night meetings had become the norm at Eskom and they were regularly asked to sign off on issues without having had sufficient time to read through documents properly.

She said the board had been told the Friday night meeting was necessary as two contracts were due to expire‚ and therefore could not be dealt with in the board's scheduled meeting on the following Monday.