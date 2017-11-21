Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the company responded to the accident on Saturday night.

“Our paramedics rushed to Umgeni Road near the Intersite Road junction and found that two cars had collided‚” he said.

The force of the impact caused one of the cars‚ which had been travelling on Umgeni Road toward the city‚ to spin off the road and plunge into a canal.

The entire engine block of the car had separated from its chassis.

Jamieson said that five survivors‚ from both vehicles‚ were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that the crash claimed one life‚ and said that a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.

“Two vehicles were involved in a collision last night at about 22.40. One person died‚ and the others were taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made‚ and the cause of accident is still under investigation‚” he said.