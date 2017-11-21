South Africa

WATCH | Video captures fatal crash on notorious drag-racing strip

21 November 2017 - 10:34 By Jeff Wicks

Dramatic CCTV footage of a fatal car accident on Umgeni Road at the weekend has surfaced – showing two cars colliding at high speed‚ causing severe damage to both.

The stretch of road is a hotspot for illegal drag racing.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the company responded to the accident on Saturday night.

“Our paramedics rushed to Umgeni Road near the Intersite Road junction and found that two cars had collided‚” he said.

The force of the impact caused one of the cars‚ which had been travelling on Umgeni Road toward the city‚ to spin off the road and plunge into a canal.

The entire engine block of the car had separated from its chassis.

Jamieson said that five survivors‚ from both vehicles‚ were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that the crash claimed one life‚ and said that a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.

“Two vehicles were involved in a collision last night at about 22.40. One person died‚ and the others were taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made‚ and the cause of accident is still under investigation‚” he said.

READ MORE

Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town’s streets?

The City of Cape Town has already allocated R400‚000 to a weekly “Robot Races” event aimed at curbing illegal drag racing on public roads.
News
3 months ago

Lesley Musina on Jub Jub: We could take a chapter from his experience

Lesley Musina had nothing but kind words for Jub Jub after he bumped into him recently. The actor posted a picture with the singer and said that we ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Traffic cop and fire-fighter held for drag racing

A Cape Town traffic officer and a fire-fighter were arrested by their colleagues for illegal street racing.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabweans can speak freely about Mugabe at last Africa
  2. How a bird-watching comedy turned this autistic teen's life around Lifestyle
  3. Rohde's defence relates how he hit his wife Susan South Africa
  4. Knysna mopping up after mudslides South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X