Grant payments can go through banks‚ says Concourt-appointed panel

The payment of social grants could be significantly simplified if government were to ditch the existing system and rather opt to pay grants into the existing bank accounts of grant recipients.

This is one of the recommendations contained in the report prepared by the Auditor General and a panel of experts‚ who were mandated by the Constitutional Court to investigate the grants debacle.

The report argued that by switching to direct bank-account payments‚ 80% of the grants could be successfully paid.

The panel recommended that the Constitutional Court instruct the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) to provide the court with reasons why this alternative payment option for social grants cannot be adopted.