Home Affairs has dismissed a fake message announcing that the lifespan of the green bar-coded ID book comes to an end on 31 March 2018.

"No such announcement has been made by the department‚" it said in a statement.

"... The green barcoded ID book remains a legal form of identification."

However‚ the department has developed a plan to systematically phase out the green ID book.

Until the department's "Live Capture System" is rolled out to all Home Affairs offices to enable South Africans to apply for Smart ID cards at their nearest offices‚ the green ID book is valid.

South Africans can apply for Smart ID cards at 180 offices that are equipped with the Live Capture System.

In addition‚ the department has established a partnership with FNB‚ Standard Bank‚ Nedbank and Absa to create an online portal where clients can lodge their application without visiting a Home Affairs office.

To apply‚ visit the Home Affairs website‚ www.dha.gov.za and click on the eHomeAffairs icon.