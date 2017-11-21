South Africa

Green ID book is legal‚ despite rumours to contrary

21 November 2017 - 08:32 By Timeslive
Home Affairs has said that green ID books will still be legal after 2018. File photo.
Home Affairs has said that green ID books will still be legal after 2018. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Home Affairs has dismissed a fake message announcing that the lifespan of the green bar-coded ID book comes to an end on 31 March 2018.

"No such announcement has been made by the department‚" it said in a statement.

"... The green barcoded ID book remains a legal form of identification."

However‚ the department has developed a plan to systematically phase out the green ID book.

Until the department's "Live Capture System" is rolled out to all Home Affairs offices to enable South Africans to apply for Smart ID cards at their nearest offices‚ the green ID book is valid.

South Africans can apply for Smart ID cards at 180 offices that are equipped with the Live Capture System.

In addition‚ the department has established a partnership with FNB‚ Standard Bank‚ Nedbank and Absa to create an online portal where clients can lodge their application without visiting a Home Affairs office.

To apply‚ visit the Home Affairs website‚ www.dha.gov.za and click on the eHomeAffairs icon.

READ MORE:

Family of 8 live in one-room mud house

Nomvuyiso Mafuna lives with her six children and grandson in a one-room mud house. Her husband died 17 years ago at home after a short illness.
News
9 days ago

Family in Zamimpilo still live in a shack after being promised a RDP house

Teboho Nthoba and his parents hoped their living conditions would improve after they were promised an RDP house in Fleurhof west of Johannesburg.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Trump declares North Korea state sponsor of terror World
  2. Cigar-shaped asteroid came from another solar system: study Sci-Tech
  3. North Korea purge a rebalancing from military: analysts World
  4. Executor of estates arrested for allegedly pocketing R5m South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X