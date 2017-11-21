South Africa

Health boss grilled on Esidimeni

21 November 2017 - 06:54 By Katharine Child
Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke. File photo.
Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The most senior Gauteng health department official to testify before the arbitration hearings on the Life Esidimeni tragedy, Dr Makgoba Manamela, did so on Monday and earned the ire of the presiding officer, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

She had been called on to explain her role in the events that led to the death of 143 psychiatric patients.

She contradicted herself and was repeatedly told by Moseneke to speak slowly and answer the question.

Manamela was found by the health ombudsman to have written invalid licences for ill-equipped and unqualified NGOs in whose care patientsdied.

Manamela told evidence leader Nontlantla Yina that all the NGOs to which Life Esidimeni patients were transferred were licensed and had been "inspected by a team" before she issued the paperwork authorising the transfers.

Esidimeni hearings: Manamela's lawyer ‘wholly unprepared’

Dr Makgoba Manamela‚ who led the Life Esidimeni project and even signed patients' death certificates‚ was expected to testify at the hearing on the ...
News
20 hours ago

Yina said she had issued a licence to Precious Angels that gave the address of the NGO as Lynwood, but the organisation had never operated there.

Precious Angels, at which 20 Esidimeni patients died, has its premises in Danville and Atteridgeville.

When asked how an inspection could have taken place at an incorrect address, Manamela was unable to explain and did not answer.

Moseneke became annoyed and said: "This is not a lesson on how clever we can be. Do you know how many people died at Precious Angels?"

Manamela said she knew patients' families had not wanted their relatives to be moved from Life Esidimeni.

Esidimeni official’s confusing testimony

The most senior official behind the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ Dr Makgoba Manamela‚ took the stand at the arbitration hearing on Monday to explain her ...
News
16 hours ago

She said 773 patients at Life Esidimeni had no known family members.

Two NGO owners have testified that they were "forced" by Manamela to take patients they could not adequately accommodate.

Manamela denied this.

"That is not true. That is not true," she said.

Her lawyer delayed her testimony by about four hours by asking for a postponement, which Moseneke denied.

Most read

  1. Trump declares North Korea state sponsor of terror World
  2. Cigar-shaped asteroid came from another solar system: study Sci-Tech
  3. North Korea purge a rebalancing from military: analysts World
  4. Executor of estates arrested for allegedly pocketing R5m South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X