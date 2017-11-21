Health boss grilled on Esidimeni

The most senior Gauteng health department official to testify before the arbitration hearings on the Life Esidimeni tragedy, Dr Makgoba Manamela, did so on Monday and earned the ire of the presiding officer, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

She had been called on to explain her role in the events that led to the death of 143 psychiatric patients.

She contradicted herself and was repeatedly told by Moseneke to speak slowly and answer the question.

Manamela was found by the health ombudsman to have written invalid licences for ill-equipped and unqualified NGOs in whose care patientsdied.

Manamela told evidence leader Nontlantla Yina that all the NGOs to which Life Esidimeni patients were transferred were licensed and had been "inspected by a team" before she issued the paperwork authorising the transfers.