No plan B in social grants payments

21 November 2017 - 12:30 By Babalo Ndenze
There is no need for a "Plan B" for the payment of social grants next year because the government's new hybrid system will deliver as promised‚ Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe has assured lawmakers.

MPs on Tuesday welcomed the progress in the social grants payment crisis and the involvement of the Post Office‚ but grilled the inter-ministerial committee (IMC)‚ chaired by Radebe‚ on cost effectiveness as well as contingency plans.

Radebe was briefing a joint sitting of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and the portfolio committee for social development for the second time since the inter-ministerial committee took over the process from the department of social development.

"Our posture as the IMC is that we have one plan and that plan is to implement the court order and the directives of the Constitutional Court. That is our plan. So we don't have Plan B ... There's one plan‚" said Radebe.

He said the plan will be made clear when the parties conclude signed agreements on December 8 and will include all the "risk mitigation measures" to highlight the difficulties in executing the court order.

"Our implementation plan will include everything that happens for a new service provider or providers to be in place by April 1‚ 2018."

He said the hybrid model would be utilising all available models from public and private sector.

ANC MP Nyami Booi praised the IMC for all its efforts.

"I wanted to say‚ chairperson‚ that where we sit as a collective‚ we should also praise and thank ourselves for being able to keep and hold the executive to account. We are very thankful at this particular moment for the nature of detail you are able to provide us‚" said Booi.

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa remained a "doubting Thomas"‚ but welcomed the progress.

"I want to thank the IMC for taking this work seriously‚" said Hlengwa.

EFF MP Nokulunga Sonti said she was thankful to the IMC and the little progress that has been achieved.

"We hope that things will improve. We can hear you and it is promising‚" said Sonti.

