Pathologist a liar, Rohde trial told

Murder accused Jason Rohde's defence attorney advocate Graham van der Spuy's attempt to unnerve state pathologist Akmal Coetzee-Khan led to heated exchanges in the Cape Town High Court on Monday.

After six weeks of trial Van der Spuy again tried to discredit Coetzee-Khan'sexpert testimony, including calling him a liar.

Referring to a discrepancy between Coetzee-Khan's handwritten notes from the autopsy and his final report, Van der Spuy said he was "not telling the truth" about the findings.

Rohde is on trial for the murder of his wife Susan.