Pit latrine was made of 'cheapest' metal in SA
Civil suit: Engineer tells court toilet in which child drowned was 'unsafe'
The pit latrine in which Grade R pupil Michael Komape drowned on his school grounds was made from the cheapest corrugated metal on the market.
This evidence was heard yesterday during a civil lawsuit against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in the Polokwane High Court.
The family of Komape, who drowned in 2014, is demanding R3-million in damages for the five-year-old's death.
Civil engineer David Still gave evidence on the condition of the toilets based on analysis of photographs taken on the day Michael's body was discovered.
Still said the toilet structures appeared to have been made from the cheapest material on the market.
He said over time such material tended to rust, which placed the lives of pupils using the toilets in danger.
He also produced letters and requisitions which reflected that the school's principal had alerted the department about toilets as far back as 2004.
Still said in 2009 the principal and the school treasurer authorised a R4600 payment to build four temporary toilet structures.
He said the structures were more than four years old in 2014.
Still said the department was aware of sanitation problems in the province, which was reflected in the fact that it had spent R718-million to build 10500 new toilets.
However, he said the problem was that there was a lack of proper management and accountability in the maintenance of the toilet structures.
Still concluded that the authorities had been negligent, adding that the toilets should have been "condemned" long before the boy's death.
He made detailed reference to three research reports conducted through the Water Research Council that reflected that pupils in rural schools were exposed to dangerous conditions.
Still said that in Limpopo 63% of principals reported that they believed the toilets were unsafe for pupils, while only 10% of the toilets were cleaned regularly.
He said pit toilets were found in a dilapidated state with missing seats and doors,
and they were often situated far from
the classrooms.
Still said even teachers reported that they never entered those toilets, while pupils said they were often too scared to use them.
The case continues.
- SowetanLive
