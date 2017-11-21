Pit latrine was made of 'cheapest' metal in SA

The pit latrine in which Grade R pupil Michael Komape drowned on his school grounds was made from the cheapest corrugated metal on the market.

This evidence was heard yesterday during a civil lawsuit against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in the Polokwane High Court.

The family of Komape, who drowned in 2014, is demanding R3-million in damages for the five-year-old's death.

Civil engineer David Still gave evidence on the condition of the toilets based on analysis of photographs taken on the day Michael's body was discovered.

Still said the toilet structures appeared to have been made from the cheapest material on the market.

He said over time such material tended to rust, which placed the lives of pupils using the toilets in danger.