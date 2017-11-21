Rand Water has been fingered for violating the basic human rights of patients at the Sebokeng Hospital‚ after they instituted water restrictions without prior notification.

This claim was made against Rand Water by the hospital's chief executive officer‚ Dr Zolela Ngcwabe‚ who accused the water supplier of acting in bad faith just days after the entity imposed a restriction on the municipality.

“Formally‚ we were not informed that they [were] closing our water supply‚ so that we [could] have contingency plans. Water is a basic human right‚ and the rights of our patients and the community were deprived‚” Ngcwabe told TimesLIVE.

She said the water cut-off had an effect on “the patients’ personal hygiene and hand washing. For us it is core‚ because both of them have an effect in terms of infection control‚ before and after eating”.

Her remarks follow the Emfuleni local municipality's failure to settle a debt of more than R400-million owed to Rand Water for a period of two years‚ which is now resulting in health facilities beginning to feel the pinch.