Zimbabweans are one of the few nations that can take to the street in mass protest and there not be a single injury or incident of destruction of property at the end of it.

This is one of the many compliments that South Africans have showered upon their neighbours.

In a Facebook post by The Joburger‚ South Africans were asked to share what they love about Zimbabweans. After living with thousands of Zim nationals in South Africa over the years‚ the opinion was almost unanimous: Zimbabweans are friendly‚ humble and hard-working.