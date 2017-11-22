A heinous reign of terror‚ rapes‚ robberies and kidnappings in Johannesburg has come to an end with the second “balaclava rapist” being sentenced to 32 life sentences and 270 years behind bars.

Sinja Mabitsela and Josias Mkansi went on a violent crime spree spanning eight years in Alexandra until they were caught in 2015.

Judge Carla van Veenendaal convicted Mabitsela on 23 counts of rape‚ 5 counts of compelled rape‚ 17 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and 2 counts of kidnapping. He was sentenced on Tuesday in South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg which heard that he was high on drugs when the offences were committed.

His accomplice‚ Josias Mkansi‚ was sentenced in October to 14 life sentences and 185 years.