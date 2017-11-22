Another housing project stands empty in Tembisa

In September 2007‚ Ndumiso Mkhize* was moved together with more than 1 500 people from the old Sethokga Hostel in Tembisa to temporary containers to make way for new family units.

The group of hostel dwellers easily agreed and they were moved into hundreds of containers as temporary shelter while government built family units which they would later occupy.

The old structures were demolished and new family units built. Mkhize and many other hostel dwellers agreed because they were promised to move into new formalised housing system in two years.

Now it is has been a decade and Mkhize is still waiting to move into a new unit. Most of the family units have been completed and they are just separated by a fence from the old hostel. But these units have not been allocated to the people‚ about two years after they were completed.

“There were many containers like the one I am living in. I estimate that it was hundreds of them. But the nyaope boys came‚ stole some of them and others they vandalised. In the ones we live in‚ there is no electricity and water. We walk to the hostel to get those [services].