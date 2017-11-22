Boy weighing 5.58kg the biggest born at PE hospital
Lying happily between twins born on the same day as he was‚ Endinako Manana positively dwarfs the little tots – not surprising when he was born weighing a hefty 5.58kg.
Making history when he was born at the weekend‚ Manana is the biggest baby born to date at Port Elizabeth’s Life Mercantile Hospital.
On Tuesday‚ Mercantile midwife Lillian Human said as far as she could remember the little boy was the largest baby born at the hospital.
Human said the average weight for a newborn baby was about 3.5kg.
In 2005‚ a 6kg baby was born at Life St George’s Hospital‚ with the biggest baby yet born in South Africa‚ born at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town in 2007‚ weighing in at 7kg.
In Port Elizabeth‚ both mom and baby were doing fine and went home on Tuesday.
Endinako’s mom‚ Noxolo Manana‚ 30‚ said her obstetrician‚ Dr Abry Nhliziyo‚ had told her she was only carrying one baby but it was a big one.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE