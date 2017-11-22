Lying happily between twins born on the same day as he was‚ Endinako Manana positively dwarfs the little tots – not surprising when he was born weighing a hefty 5.58kg.

Making history when he was born at the weekend‚ Manana is the biggest baby born to date at Port Elizabeth’s Life Mercantile Hospital.

On Tuesday‚ Mercantile midwife Lillian Human said as far as she could remember the little boy was the largest baby born at the hospital.