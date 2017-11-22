The City of Johannesburg has scooped an international award at the World Architecture Festival in Germany for its design of the Westbury Clinic.

The clinic was rebuilt at a cost of R33 million‚ and was officially opened by Mayor Herman Mashaba in December last year. It has been providing healthcare to over 550‚000 residents of Westbury.

“I am honoured to have been given such an opportunity to design the Westbury Clinic. The community is part of this award and I will always remain indebted to all involved in the Westbury Clinic project‚’’ said Nadia Tromp of Ntsika Architecture‚ who scooped the award for her design.

She said she was grateful that her work was being recognised both at home and internationally.

The clinic has 18 consulting rooms‚ which are used by nurses and social workers‚ as well as an isolation room‚ a youth chill room and a health promotional room.

Judges at the festival said this about the Westbury Clinic architecture entry: “The building offers up a new public space in a troubled neighbourhood that has been marred by gang violence and substance abuse over the years since apartheid‚ providing a much-needed amenity to service 550‚000 patients from a marginalised community.”

MMC of Health and Social Development‚ Dr Mpho Phalatse‚ congratulated Tromp.

“It’s important that we celebrate this award as it not only confirms the talent we have in the country but adds to the quality infrastructure that we are rolling out across the city‚” she said.