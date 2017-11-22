South Africa

IPID welcomes appointment of new Police Commissioner

22 November 2017 - 19:00 By Nico Gous
Minister of Police Mr Fikile Mbalula with the newly appointed National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole, following his appointment today, 22 November 2017.
Image: GCIS

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has welcomed the appointment of a new national Police Commissioner.

President Jacob Zuma appointed General Khehla John Sitole (SIC) as the new National Police Commissioner on Wednesday.

Zuma said: “His extensive experience in the police service will assist him to execute this critical task of making South Africans and everyone in the country safer and to feel safer. We wish General Sitole all of the best as he assumes his new position at the helm of a very important institution in government and the country‚” Zuma said in a statement.

Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba served as the acting National Commissioner until Sitole’s appointment.

IPID head Robert McBride said: “We have worked with General Sitole in the past and we look forward to working with him in the future in fighting corruption within police ranks. The appointment of General Sitole will go a long way in bringing stability to the SAPS and enhance focus in the fight against crime.”

