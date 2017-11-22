Joburg technicians work in treacherous conditions to fix water burst

"The problem here is that a landfill site was developed above our infrastructure. It was not supposed to be there. The acids that come from the landfill site erode the metal. That is why we have a problem here. We just need to be careful how we do the work here. There are layers and layers of old rubbish‚" De Jager said.

"The burst happened underneath the pipe. What made it more difficult is that there is a concrete chamber over the pipe. It was difficult to cut through it to get to the pipe. The fixing of the burst pipe is happening from the inside.

"This is the biggest job that has ever been undertaken by Joburg Water. Our main concern is the people who are working here. We have to be careful because you can have people buried here alive. The land is unstable and there is groundwater coming out of the walls of the trench.