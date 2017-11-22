No water for parts of Joburg as city hit by 'biggest leak' in history
Johannesburg Water is working to repair the biggest leak in its history‚ city officials said on Wednesday.
Water tanks were deployed to several areas in the north of the city after taps were cut off to avoid reservoirs running dry as a result of the burst pipe.
“I would like to advise residents of the Sandton‚ Bryanston‚ Woodmead‚ Morningside‚ Alexandra‚ Linbro Park and the surrounding areas that there were major leaks identified on the main water pipeline that runs through Linbro Park landfill site‚” said Nico de Jager‚ MMC for environment and infrastructure Services.
“This is the largest repair job ever done by Joburg Water on a main line‚ and due to the burst being 35 metres deep on a very unstable landfill‚ we could not risk burying our employees alive during the maintenance process.”
He said the repair operation was expected to take until 1pm. High-lying areas like Bryanston could wait longer for water to be restored.
Water tanks were stationed at the following points:
• Morningside Clinic
• Tara Hospital
• Alexandra (6th ave‚ 13th ave Alex & Vasco‚ 14th ave Alex & Vasco‚ 14th ave Alex & Rooth‚ 12th ave Alex‚ 15th ave Alex & Selborne‚ 15th ave Alex & Rooth‚ 16th ave Alex & Vasco‚ 16th ave & Selborne‚ 17th ave & Selborne‚ 18th ave & Vasco)
• St David's Marist, Inanda
• Sandton City
• Benmore Gardens Mall
• Sandown Old Age Home
• Sandown High School
• Troop centre at corner Rivonia and Oxford
• Bryanston shopping centre
• Petervale shopping centre
• Bryanston primary school
