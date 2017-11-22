Johannesburg Water is working to repair the biggest leak in its history‚ city officials said on Wednesday.

Water tanks were deployed to several areas in the north of the city after taps were cut off to avoid reservoirs running dry as a result of the burst pipe.

“I would like to advise residents of the Sandton‚ Bryanston‚ Woodmead‚ Morningside‚ Alexandra‚ Linbro Park and the surrounding areas that there were major leaks identified on the main water pipeline that runs through Linbro Park landfill site‚” said Nico de Jager‚ MMC for environment and infrastructure Services.

“This is the largest repair job ever done by Joburg Water on a main line‚ and due to the burst being 35 metres deep on a very unstable landfill‚ we could not risk burying our employees alive during the maintenance process.”