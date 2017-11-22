The Mopani District Manager for Water Affairs in Limpopo has been convicted of fraud after the court found that she scored the top job by doctoring her qualification.

Itumeleng Charmaine Letwaba was found guilty of contravening section 66(2) of the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997 by the Tzaneen Regional Court‚ said Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

"During 2009 the accused applied for the post of Director of Water Services at the Mopani District Municipality. After her appointment‚ the municipality noticed some irregularities on her qualifications and alerted the Hawks‚" said Maluleke.

"An investigation was conducted and revealed that Letwaba’s diploma was false. She had used the very same qualification in her previous job at Ephraim Mogale Municipality in Marble hall where she was appointed as a project manager."

Letwaba returned to court on Tuesday where she was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment - half of which is suspended for five years by the Tzaneen Regional Court on the condition that she is not found guilty of fraud‚ forgery‚ uttering or contravening section 66(2) of the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997 during the suspension period.