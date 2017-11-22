De Lille accused of trying to bury fraud report

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has been accused of asking one of her top managers to bury a damning report on allegations of corruption involving millions of rand.

Craig Kesson, who is a director in De Lille's office, made the allegation in an affidavit handed to the council on Tuesday.

Kesson said he discovered that R43-million in revenue had been lost when he attended a presentation on a contract for MyCiTi bus stations to be put out to tender by the commissioner of the city's transport and urban development authority, Melissa Whitehead.

Kesson's affidavit said money had been "|misappropriated".

"I advised [Whitehead] that there was a possibility that this loss had been known to city officials for some time without putting in place suitable control mechanisms to stop the loss or attend to the condition causing the loss," Kesson said in his affidavit.

Kesson alleged that "ICT Works, the automated fare-collection contractor, reported in November 2015 that AEM Cashiers manipulated equipment, circumvented required processes and misappropriated cash which should have been received by the city".