Tiso Blackstar journos rule the roost

Tiso Blackstar scooped top honours at this year's Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards with its reporters and photographers dominating the competition.

The group's #GuptaEmail team of Graeme Hosken, Genevieve Quintal, Kyle Cowan, Hanna Ziady, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Mzilikazi wa Afrika, Qaanitah Hunter, Sabelo Skiti, Thanduxolo Jika and Siphe Macanda were announced as winners of the print category for their exposé into the embattled Gupta family.

The series of articles on the capture of the state, its (government-owned) entities and cabinet ministers, and of the international financial firms that have been aiding and abetting the process appeared in The Times, Sunday Times, Business Day and Financial Mail.

The Times also won the print feature category for Tania Broughton and photographer Thuli Dlamini's piece, Inside Apartheid's Hostel, on the lives of women and children living in a single-sex hostel in Durban.

The Times photographer Alon Skuy was joint winner in the photography category for his striking photographs on the #FeesMustFall campaign, while the online journalism category was won by TimesLIVE's Laura Grant and Alastair Otter for their data journalism piece Hidden Danger: Asbestos in Gauteng's Schools.