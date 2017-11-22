South Africa

Two women arrested for 'recruiting' girls for Omotoso

22 November 2017 - 18:22 By Staff Writer
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two women will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday following their arrests for allegedly recruiting girls for controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Omotoso‚ who is currently facing multiple charges related to contravention of the Sexual Offences Act‚ is also charged with two counts of rape.

Omotoso’s alleged victims included girls as young as 13.

Captain Anelisa Feni of the Hawks said the two women were arrested on Tuesday by members of the Hawks trafficking in persons unit.

“It is alleged that the suspects recruited girls‚ all over the country‚ and monitored their movements in the houses where they were being kept. Investigations with regards to this case are continuing and more arrests will be made‚” Feni said.

Omotoso‚ the senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International Church‚ was arrested on April 20.

He is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday for a new bail application.

- HeraldLIVE

