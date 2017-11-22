Parliament's inquiry into Eskom was seized with two main questions as former CEO Brian Molefe appeared before the committee: was Molefe a permanent employee and did he resign or take early retirement?

Molefe was seconded from Transnet to Eskom in April 2015. In October‚ he was officially appointed as CEO.

Molefe says that in October he received letters from both the Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown and the chairman of the Eskom board‚ Ben Ngubane‚ confirming his appointment. Neither contained any limitation on the period of employment. Also in October‚ he signed his executive employment contract‚ which states that it would continue for an indefinite period.

He was signed up to the Eskom pension fund.

Earlier in the day‚ former Eskom board member Venete Klein testified that the contract had erroneously stated that it was fixed term‚ but did not contain a time-frame.