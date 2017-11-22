South Africa

Zuma appoints new National Police Commissioner

22 November 2017 - 17:16 By Nico Gous
President Jacob Zuma and Minister of Police Mr Fikile Mbalula with the newly appointed National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole, following his appointment today, 22 November 2017.
Image: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday appointed General Khehla John Sitole (SIC) as the new National Police Commissioner.

“His extensive experience in the police service will assist him to execute this critical task of making South Africans and everyone in the country safer and to feel safer. We wish General Sitole all of the best as he assumes his new position at the helm of a very important institution in government and the country‚” Zuma said in a statement.

Sitole was born in Standerton‚ Mpumalanga‚ and joined the police in 1986. He became Provincial Commissioner in the Free State in 2011‚ Deputy National Commissioner of Policing in 2013 and Divisional Commissioner of Protection and Security Services in 2016.

Zuma thanked Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba who has been serving as acting National Commissioner in the interim.

Sitole’s CV: 1986: Student Constable 1986: L/Sergeant 1988: Lieutenant 1990: Captain 1992: Major 1995: Lieutenant Colonel 1996: Director 2000: Asst Commissioner: Mpumalanga Province 2006: Asst Commissioner: Northern Cape 2010: Asst Commissioner: Free State Province 2011: Provincial Commissioner: Free State Province Lieutenant General 2013: Deputy National Commissioner: Policing 2016: Divisional Commissioner: Protection And Security Services

