Durban woman clings to life after hijacking

A woman is fighting for her life in an Umhlanga hospital after she was shot during a hijacking in Glen Anil on Wednesday night.

It is understood that the 44-year-old woman had turned into the driveway at her Keurboom Close home in her SUV when she found herself face to face with a group of gunmen.

She was pulled from the driver’s seat and in the ensuing scuffle was shot in the chest.

Her nine-year-old niece‚ who was seated in the car‚ fled down the road and sought refuge with a neighbour.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said detectives were probing a case of attempted murder.

“She was accosted by two suspects who shot her before robbing her of the vehicle‚” Gwala said.

“The injured victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Charges of attempted murder and carjacking were opened at Greenwood Park for investigation.” Police later recovered the stolen car‚ which had been abandoned in Playfair Road in North Beach.