Job for Superplumber: Joburg's major water pipe burst

Joburg Water technicians braved treacherous conditions yesterday to restore water to the northern suburbs in the biggest and most complex repair job ever done to the city's water reticulation system.

Workers toiled 35m underground to fix a 1.6m pipe that takes water from the Rand Water supply to Johannesburg's reservoirs.

The Times visited Linbro Park, near Alexandra, where work was under way.

Nico de Jager, a member of the mayoral committee for environmental and infrastructure services, was on site to see how the work was progressing.

"The problem is that a landfill site was developed above our water supply infrastructure ... There are layers and layers of old rubbish on top of it," De Jager said.

"The burst happened underneath the pipe. What made it more difficult is that there is a concrete chamber over the pipe ...