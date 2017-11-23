Makgabo Manamela‚ one of the three officials behind the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ returned to the stand on Thursday‚ thus avoiding an arrest warrant being issued for her.

She spent the morning making endless excuses about the consequences of her actions.

Manamela‚ then-director of the Gauteng mental health directorate‚ signed licences for ill-equipped NGOs to take profoundly mentally-ill patients because the Esidimeni homes were being shut down. In the end 143 mentally ill people died‚ most of them at five badly-run‚ inexperienced‚ overcrowded NGOs.

After refusing to take responsibility for her role in approving these NGOs to look after sick people‚ hearing Judge Dikgang Moseneke said to her: "Maybe you didn’t care‚ you signed whatever you signed‚ you forget it was about people who had blood and flesh."

Manamela replied: "I cannot accept when you say I just don’t care."