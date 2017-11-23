The Grahamstown High Court has found a man who was allegedly assaulted by police most likely fell and broke his leg.

Nkosiyabo Bota said the police assaulted him in Duncan Village‚ East London‚ around 9pm on August 9 2013.

Bota said he broke his leg and sustained soft tissue injuries‚ bruises and abrasions after the police had assaulted him with open hands and booted feet. He said they tackled him to the ground before taking him to St Dominic's Hospital.

The police contradicted Bota's account.

Judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe ruled it was Bota's responsibility to prove his version on a "balance of probabilities".

Bota‚ 47‚ worked as a police reservist for eight years. He and two friends had shared two 750ml beers earlier that afternoon.

Bota and Nceba Mandla accompanied their friend home. On the way‚ Bota saw two police vehicles and approached them.