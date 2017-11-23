Klipspruit West Clinic reopened

Operations have resumed at the Klipspruit West Clinic after it was closed due to security threats to patients and staff.

Staff at the clinic were threatened by “a few individuals who were disgruntled about the arrest of their brother‚ who had vandalised property at the clinic”.

The City of Johannesburg said the City’s Group Forensic Investigation Services department and law enforcement agencies were able to isolate the instigators‚ who have since apologised to staff at the clinic.