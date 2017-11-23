Klipspruit West Clinic reopened
Operations have resumed at the Klipspruit West Clinic after it was closed due to security threats to patients and staff.
Staff at the clinic were threatened by “a few individuals who were disgruntled about the arrest of their brother‚ who had vandalised property at the clinic”.
The City of Johannesburg said the City’s Group Forensic Investigation Services department and law enforcement agencies were able to isolate the instigators‚ who have since apologised to staff at the clinic.
MMC for Health and Social Development Dr Mpho Phalatse said: “Lawlessness will not prevail in the City of Johannesburg.
There will be consequences for any action that threatens the integrity of our services or the well-being of our staff and residents.”
She added that metro police would continue to monitor the situation and patrol the area to ensure the safety of staff and patients.
“We have engaged law enforcement agencies to help us deal with criminal elements‚ as well as the safety and security threats in and around the clinic.
The clinic will be open for services today‚ and other issues of concern raised at yesterday’s meetings will be dealt with on an ongoing basis‚” said Phalatse.
