A new hospital will be built in Diepsloot to provide services to residents in the township and surrounding areas‚ Gauteng MEC for human settlements Paul Mashatile revealed on Thursday.

Mashatile made the announcement during the official handover of new subsidised houses in Riverside View‚ near Diepsloot‚ in Johannesburg.

“We are going to provide for the building of a hospital. We are promising you in front of the premier [David Makhura] that we will build a new hospital‚” said Mashatile.

He said the communities in Diepsloot and surrounding areas had to go to other townships to have access to hospitals.

The hospital is expected to be built on open land in Diepsloot East‚ where the provincial government wants to build its next housing project.