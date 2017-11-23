There are over 80‚000 pupils in the Western Cape whose parents are not putting cash into their education‚ despite being at fee-paying schools - requiring government compensation to a whopping 96.5% of these institutions.

"Tough economic times are leading to a growing number of parents who simply cannot afford to pay school fees‚" the provincial government says.

"This puts a massive financial strain on fee-paying schools relying on the collection of fees to sustain their daily running costs."

The provincial government said it supports initiatives for a system that compensates schools for school fee exemptions‚ "as we recognize the important role that fee exemptions play in granting access to poorer learners".

"Many of our schools in the Western Cape are classified as Quintile 4 and 5 schools (fee paying)‚ which are supposed to be wealthy‚ but the reality is that they are attended by a large number of poorer learners.