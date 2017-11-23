Police officers wonder if they can trust this top cop

Working police officers‚ sounding shell-shocked after a number of new bosses‚ are taking a wait-and-see approach to the latest national police commissioner.

General Khehla John Sitole‚ named to the post last night‚ is the sixth person at the helm in recent years.

Previous SAPS commissioners have misfired - with incumbents accused of wrongdoing and a number of acting commissioners who have taken charge only to be removed amid various allegations against them.

Here is a snapshot:

- Jackie Selebi‚ national police commissioner from 2000 to 2009‚ had close ties to Glenn Agliotti‚ accused of involvement in the murder of Brett Kebble. He was charged with corruption‚ fraud and racketeering and found guilty in 2010.

- Bheki Cele succeeded Selebi from 2009 to 2012. Cele was accused of being behind a R500-million rental deal for the police headquarters. At the time‚ Cele was accused of “gross misconduct” and he was removed from the position in June 2012.

- Cele was followed by Riah Phiyega until she was suspended in October 2015. Phiyega faced criticism for her handling of the Marikana massacre. A commission of inquiry looked at Phiyega's fitness to hold the office. She was suspended in 2015.

- Phiyega was followed by Khomotso Phahlane until his suspension in June over allegations of corruption including a probe into his R8-million house and his fleet of cars.

- Phahlane was replaced in June this year by Lt Gen Lesetja Mothiba. He was criticised for allegedly appointing the acting head of crime intelligence without a valid security clearance certificate and for failing to suspend a seemingly “untouchable” senior official accused of fraud.