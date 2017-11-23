Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has welcomed the appointment of General Kehla John Sitole as the National Police Commissioner.

Sitole was appointed by President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday‚ replacing the acting commissioner Lesetja Mothiba with immediate effect.

“The appointment of General Sitole is a positive step in ensuring stability and clear leadership of the South African Police Service‚ which will add impetus to the fight against crime‚” said Francois Beukman‚ the chairperson of the committee.

“Of major importance to the Committee is the appointment of a career policeman with extensive experience necessary to improve cohesion and morale necessary for the fight against crime.

The Committee has for a while called for the appointment of a competent accounting officer with the energy‚ strategic vision and innovation plans to fight crime and corruption.” The committee said it had interacted with Sitole and believed that he had the necessary technical and policing expertise to take the police forward.

“The Committee urges the Management team and all SAPS Officers to support General Sitole in ensuring that all within the borders of the country are and feel safe‚” said Beukman.