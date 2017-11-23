SCA to deliver judgment on appeal against Oscar's sentence

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) is expected to deliver judgment on Friday in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s application for appeal against Oscar Pistorius 's sentence.

In July last year the Pretoria High Court sentenced the former paralympic athlete to six years’ imprisonment for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius shot his girlfriend dead in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013‚ when he fired four times through the door of his toilet - an act‚ he says‚ that came from mistaking her for a burglar.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide in 2014‚ but the SCA upgraded his conviction to murder in 2015.

The appeal court said his testimony was “vacillating and untruthful”. The NPA argued at the SCA that the sentence Pistorius was given is “shockingly low”.