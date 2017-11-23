South Africa

Shame-faced Uber silent on how leak affects SA

23 November 2017 - 06:47 By Kgaugelo Masweneng and Reuters
A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone.
A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone.
Image: TOBY MELVILLE / REUTERS

Uber SA has declined to reveal any information related to a huge computer hack of its global system that jeopardised confidential information contained in 57 million accounts.

When asked how many South Africans were affected, Uber public relations officer Monique Thompson referred all queries to the global company's website.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a blog: "We do not believe any individual rider needs to take any action.

"We have seen no evidence of fraud or misuse tied to the incident.

"We are monitoring the affected accounts and have flagged them for additional fraud protection."

Reuters reported that the discovery of the US company's cover-up of the incident resulted in the firing of two employees.

"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it," Khosrowshahi said in the blog post.

The hack is another controversy for Uber on top of sexual harassment allegations, a lawsuit alleging trade secrets theft and multiple federal criminal probes that culminated in former CEO Travis Kalanick's ouster in June.

The stolen information included names, e-mail addresses and mobile phone numbers of Uber users around the world, and the names and licence numbers of 600,000 US drivers, Khosrowshahi said.

Bloomberg News first reported the data breach on Tuesday.

Khosrowshahi said Uber had begun notifying regulators.

The New York attorney-general had opened an investigation, a spokesman said.

Uber said it had fired its chief security officer Joe Sullivan and a deputy, Craig Clark, earlier this week because of their role in handling the incident.

X