Cape Town police have nabbed six men in possession of explosives in the Nyanga area.

Western Cape police spokesman FC van Wyk said police made the bust on Wednesday as part of their efforts to get rid of illegal weapons in Nyanga.

“But when police members searched the boots of vehicles they recovered three explosive devices‚ including a shock tube used at mines and also used to blow up ATMs. The six suspects were arrested and the devices and vehicles were confiscated‚” said Van Wyk.

Van Wyk said members of the police’s K9 unit had been conducting search operations in the area‚ with the focus on illegal firearms and drugs‚ when they came across three VW Polo vehicles occupied by the men.

The men‚ aged between 24 and 34‚ will appear in court soon for the possession of explosives.

Nyanga is viewed as one of the most dangerous parts of Cape Town‚ owing to its high murder rate.