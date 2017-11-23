Susan Rohde sustained too many injuries to hang herself: pathologist

“Blood had come up into her airways and she had swallowed it. It would have been some time before her death‚” she said.

She told Salie-Hlope that the injury would have been “quite significant”.

“(She would have experienced) reduced consciousness‚ reduced ability to move well‚ reduced ability to defend herself‚” said Abrahams.

In an affidavit presented to court she also rubbishes certain findings from the second autopsy conducted by Dr Reggie Perumal‚ a pathology expert hired by Rohde’s defence team.

Rohde is alleged to have murdered Susan in 2016 by strangling her and trying to make her death look like a suicide by hanging.

Earlier this week he provided a history of events from the evening before she died. They were at a work conference at a wine estate in Stellenbosch. He was a director of the company and was expected to give a keynote address.

Defence advocate Graham van der Spuy explained that on the evening Rohde was trying to ward off Susan who was in a rage over his infidelity and the communications with his mistress who was also at the event.