The Hawks have arrested a prisoner and his partner in crime for impersonating one of the province’s most senior cops.

The City of Johannesburg said the inmate had masterminded the crime by pretending to be Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya‚ who is leading the city’s crusade against corruption.

The prisoner allegedly called former city employee Mbali McClare‚ who is accused of fraud‚ and offered to make charges against her disappear. The two allegedly demanded R150‚000 in exchange for the favour.

“It is alleged that an inmate serving an 18-year sentence for rape at the Zonderwater Correctional Services in Pretoria‚ who is the mastermind behind the crime‚ contacted Mbali McClare and introduced himself as Major-General Shadrack Sibiya‚” Mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement.