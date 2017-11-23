The official Tshwane mayoral mansion was auctioned for R5.1-million in Hyde Park‚ Johannesburg on Thursday.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga‚ who was present at the auction‚ said that the funds will be used to build a minimum of 40 low-cost houses.

In his bid speech the mayor had pleaded with buyers to take the sale up to R8-million. However‚ the price was much higher than the average estimated value of houses on Muckleneuk which is R2.5-million‚ according to Property24's trends record.

“I was hoping for more but we did say that the house is valued at R5-million‚ we sort of knew that that would be the bold figure we'd get out of it. But I’m glad that we can now start putting what we promised to the people of Tshwane into motion‚ which is to build houses for the less fortunate‚” said Msimanga.

Msimanga said that his successor would have to stay at their own house and not enjoy the luxury of staying at a mayoral house.

“We are here to serve people and we should do that from our own home. I live in my own house that I’ve been staying in way before I became the mayor. We are here not to enjoy the perks but we are here to serve the people. Whoever follows must stay in their own home‚” said the mayor.

The previous mayor reportedly renovated the property at a value of R12-million‚ which is way above its market value. As a result Msimanga labelled it “the house of corruption”.

Despite the renovations‚ the valuators also uncovered defects including surface cracks on exterior and interior walls and clear reason to believe that the money meant to enhance the house went into the pockets of a few people instead.

In September the Tshwane council voted to sell the mansion in order to use the proceeds to provide other basic municipal services.

When the Democratic Alliance (DA) took control of the municipality from the African National Congress last year‚ Msimanga refused to move into the house. The party had long believed the residence was unnecessary.

The mansion is a single residential dwelling with five bedrooms‚ a number of bathrooms‚ entrance foyer‚ dining room‚ lounge‚ TV room‚ family room‚ scullery‚ pantry and a fully-fitted kitchen with built-in cupboards throughout. It also has a generator. There is a study on the ground floor and two outside staff rooms.