Members of the Gauteng police task team have cracked a gang suspected to be involved in a series of house robberies targeting Bedfordview.

Six men linked to the syndicate were cornered by police on Wednesday morning following a high-speed chase along Van Buuren Road in Bedfordview. The suspects‚ travelling in a stolen VW Caddy‚ were arrested minutes after they had robbed a house in the area.

“Police were following up information about this group and [the men] were spotted driving along Van Buuren Road. They sped away when police approached them. The suspects fired at the police before their car lost control near a petrol station. One suspect fled on foot and six men were arrested on the spot‚” said Gauteng police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The suspects were found in possession of stolen goods and an unlicensed firearm.

One of the suspects was injured and is currently in hospital under police guard.

Giving details about the house that was robbed before the arrest‚ police said the men confronted two women who were alone at the house.

“One victim was assaulted while the suspects were removing household goods‚ jewellery and electrical appliances. They loaded the goods in the Caddy they were travelling with‚” said Dlamini.

Following the arrest‚ the men led police to a house in Kelvin that is owned by one of the suspects.

Four more unlicensed firearms‚ electronic jamming devices‚ stolen electric appliances‚ jewellery and a vehicle that was recently hijaked in Bramley were found at the house.

Police investigation is ongoing.

The suspects are due to appear at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Friday. They will be charged with house robbery‚ possession of stolen goods‚ hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Dlamini said additional charges might be added.