De Lille puts water tax in mix to fund projects

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has confirmed that her municipality is considering a surcharge for water because the city needs funds to boost its dwindling supply.

De Lille told reporters on Thursday the city had funded its water augmentation scheme with R2.6-billion from its own coffers.

"I will be honest with you, we have been considering a water levy among the other funding mechanisms to fund our augmentation schemes," said De Lille.

She said the city was looking at funding options from the French Development Bank, German Development Bank and local banks.

"This is all to avoid Day Zero. But any proposal that we put on the table that will enable us to survive this crisis will be and must be subject to public participation.

"So, when we are ready to [present] any proposal that will impact on water uses, we will [ensure] public participation," she added.

Day Zero is when the city has to cut water supply to residents entirely.

De Lille said her municipality would do that when dam storage levels reached 13.5%.