Going home: Claimants get their land back in exclusive Bishopscourt

A total of 86 Cape Town land claimants will finally "get their land back" in one of the most exclusive suburbs in the Mother City.

After a protracted battle for land restitution, the Protea Village Communal Property Association will go home.

On Thursday afternoon Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille presided over a ceremonial hand-over of 8.5ha of land worth about R100-million in Bishopscourt.

The claimants were a part of a group removed between 1966 and 1969 under the Group Areas Act and now the families mostly live on the Cape Flats.

Chairman of the association Cedric van Dieman said they are overjoyed.

He said they were planning to build between 10 and 14 free-standing houses and release them on to the market to raise funds to subsidise homes for the 86 families.