IN TWEETS | South Africa goes crazy over #BlackFriday
This Friday marks the unofficial start of the festive season shopping and South Africans are taking full advantage of the specials.
Known as Black Friday, it is tradition for the fourth Friday of November to be a day of shopping madness. The tradition has caught on in South Africa as thousands of shoppers flock to malls, shops and online retailers to take advantage of the special savings.
According to game stores in Canal walk, hundreds of people rushed at midnight to enter, mainly for the TV deals, doors were broken and alarm sensors. Police were called to control crowd. @TimesLIVE #BlackFriday #BlackFridayDealsِ pic.twitter.com/TKT9uQreSe— Anthony Molyneaux (@AJGMolyneaux) November 24, 2017
It’s 5am bethuna😩 #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/m5yV24hWRC— IG: @Tyrone_Mkansi (@Sbusiso_Mkansi) November 24, 2017
They’re only allowing 20 people at a time to enter the liquor store here in Parow. #blackfriday pic.twitter.com/vs88G1lreL— Anthony Molyneaux (@AJGMolyneaux) November 24, 2017
Game stores glass front door broken & alarm scanners ripped up this morning by hungry #BlackFriday deal seekers in Canal Walk, Cape Town. @TimesLIVE #BlackFridayDeals pic.twitter.com/C3vrwemV21— Anthony Molyneaux (@AJGMolyneaux) November 24, 2017
A line about two meters long waiting to get in at Checkers, Mall of Africa #blackfriday pic.twitter.com/M5fbf2IkcC— jesslevitt (@jesslevitt) November 24, 2017
#BlackFriday for you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iWAz1eFTEZ— MnaNdiguLeeCore (@IamLeeCore) November 24, 2017
Shopping lines are jam packed at Parow shopping centre in Cape Town as grocery shoppers take advantage of #BlackFriday deals. According to shoppers, fish oil and washing powder are the hot items. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Vxp6LMYJkP— Anthony Molyneaux (@AJGMolyneaux) November 24, 2017
It has begun ... #BlackFriday scramble at Sandton City. Live update at 7.10 AM... pic.twitter.com/CUKAEXiCxY— Michael Marillier (@MikeMarillier) November 24, 2017
Nappies, washing powder and beer is on their shopping hit list at Checkers, Mall of Africa. (Cava the ladies swopping places 😂) pic.twitter.com/Jt8qLVgnr7— jesslevitt (@jesslevitt) November 24, 2017
Well organized by Checkers. One trolley per person and people let in in batches #blackfriday pic.twitter.com/JoMT6yxUq7— jesslevitt (@jesslevitt) November 24, 2017
R700 on nappies and she claims she saved big #blackfriday pic.twitter.com/0Y7WGvTiA1— jesslevitt (@jesslevitt) November 24, 2017
9am, when this liquor store opens, things might get wild here in Parow shopping centre on #blackfriday ...Queue already forming... pic.twitter.com/aji2eTNt8z— Anthony Molyneaux (@AJGMolyneaux) November 24, 2017
South Africans did not miss an opportunity to have fun as #BlackFriday jokes took over Social media.
#BlackFriday in South Africa be like Normal Price: R6000— Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) November 24, 2017
#BlackFridayDeals
Was: R7999
Now: 6000 pic.twitter.com/XvJ87HGtLz
#BlackFriday— Sheldon Cameron (@Sheldon_Cameron) November 24, 2017
Me : I also wanna participate
Bank account : pic.twitter.com/tTOV3Jb5Hs
This will be me in about five hours...I hope it’s worth it. #ThanksgivingDay2017 #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/VLsOJ6Mhk0— Dammit Dawn! (@jerseygirl2you) November 24, 2017
An annual #BlackFriday reminder: pic.twitter.com/8IdZZoCpn7— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 24, 2017
I won't lie, being broke when it's #BlackFriday hurts fam. I have been waiting for this day the whole year and now this pic.twitter.com/J9vrWJsIlW— Kasi Treasure ❄ (@IAmKgaugelo_) November 24, 2017
If you are going #BlackFriday shopping pic.twitter.com/hTRGUcn9qI— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 24, 2017
Everyone going crazy for #BlackFriday, getting all their #BlackFridayDeals, and I'm just like.... pic.twitter.com/DwGuAd3kpz— De Wet Ferreira (@journoleesta) November 24, 2017
