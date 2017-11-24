South Africa

IN TWEETS | South Africa goes crazy over #BlackFriday

24 November 2017 - 08:46 By Alex Patrick
A long line awaits the opening at Checkers at the Mall of Africa.
A long line awaits the opening at Checkers at the Mall of Africa.
Image: Jess Levitt via Twitter

This Friday marks the unofficial start of the festive season shopping and South Africans are taking full advantage of the specials.

Known as Black Friday, it is tradition for the fourth Friday of November to be a day of shopping madness. The tradition has caught on in South Africa as thousands of shoppers flock to malls, shops and online retailers to take advantage of the special savings.

READ MORE:

The glitch that stole Christmas: Black Friday crashes online stores in SA

They promised the glitch would not steal Christmas for online shoppers. They did not deliver.
News
2 hours ago

Black Friday fever unleashed in Cape Town

Black Friday kicked off in Cape Town with a store’s glass doors being smashed by deal seekers at Canal Walk shopping mall.
News
2 hours ago

Black Friday: Let the millions roll in!

With online sales having overtaken cash purchases on Black Friday, web-based retailers, with logistical and support companies, are pulling out all ...
News
3 hours ago

Black Friday: Where to find the best deals in SA

Are you ready for Black Friday? Touted as the biggest shopping event of the year, it can get a little overwhelming when trying to find the best ...
News
23 hours ago

South Africans did not miss an opportunity to have fun as #BlackFriday jokes took over Social media.

Most read

  1. Irish government on verge of collapse in spat over deputy PM World
  2. Zimbabwean’s endless temporary permit renewal nightmare Africa
  3. Beijing police probe nursery over abuse allegations World
  4. WATCH | Customers wrestle for Black Friday specials South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X