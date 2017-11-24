The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s K9 Narcotic Tactical Unit (JMPD K9) has caught three suspects in the act of dealing controlled medical substances in Sandton.

The dog unit received information from the Crime Intelligence Unit regarding a syndicate dealing in embalming compound‚ which is a controlled medical substance.

Police have been tracking the suspects for a week and arrested them on Thursday whilst the three men were doing their drop-off at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton.

R400,000 worth of embalming compound was seized‚ said the city's MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun in a statement.

The substance is medically used to slow down the decomposition of human remains and contains formaldehyde‚ methanol‚ ethanol‚ other solvents and uranium. It has been reported that this substance is also used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs and can fetch up to $2,000 per kilogram on the black market.

The men are facing criminal prosecution for possession of controlled substances in contravention of the Medicines and Related Substance Act 101 of 1965‚ and are held at the Sandton police station.

"Illicit substance trade is becoming more sophisticated and the drug dealers are conducting their criminal business out in the open. We will continue to crack down on all criminal syndicates in Johannesburg‚ and teach criminals that they are not welcome in our city‚" stated Sun.