Life Esidimeni hearings: 'Not my fault they died'

Life Esidimeni project head for the Gauteng department of health Makgabo Manamela was evasive and unapologetic as she testified about the deaths of 143 psychiatric patients on her watch, to the annoyance of former chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, presiding at arbitration hearings on Thursday.

As Manamela spoke, family members of the dead heckled her.

A lawyer for NGO Section 27, Adila Hassim, described her testimony as "evasive" and Moseneke had several angry exchanges with her.

At one point Manamela justified the transfer of 150 adults to the owner of a day-care centre for disabled children by saying that mentally ill adult patients had the minds of children, so they could be classified as children. She said this three times.

As director of the Gauteng mental health directorate, she licensed ill-equipped NGOs to take care of psychiatric patients who had been cared for by Life Esidimeni when the department ended that company's contract, reportedly as an economic measure. As a result, it is alleged, 143 patients died, most of them at underfunded NGOs not experienced or equipped to care for them.