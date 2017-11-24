Oscar Pistorius’s six-year jail sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has been increased to more than 13 years.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday set aside the six-year imprisonment sentence imposed on the former Paralympic athlete by the Pretoria High Court last year and replaced it with 13 years and five months.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had approached the SCA, asking it to increase Pistorius’s sentence‚ arguing that the sentence he was serving for killing his girlfriend was "shockingly low".

Pistorius shot his girlfriend dead in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013‚ when he fired four times through the door of his toilet - an act‚ he says‚ that came from mistaking her for a burglar.