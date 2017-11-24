South Africa

Public submissions to Gupta inquiry close soon

24 November 2017 - 12:39 By Graeme Hosken
The inquiry‚ chaired by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ is looking into the conduct of any Saica members employed by KMPG SA.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Saica issued an announcement on Friday to remind the public of the 30 November deadline for submissions to be made to the Ntsebeza inquiry.

The inquiry‚ chaired by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ is looking into the conduct of any Saica members employed by KMPG SA‚ not only for assisting the Guptas‚ but also the role the company played in the so-called Sars Rogue Unit report. If implicated criminal investigations could follow.

The company withdrew its findings‚ recommendations and conclusions of the report it produced for the South African Revenue Service and which was used to axe former finance minister‚ Pravin Gordhan.

The report led to the forced resignation of 10 senior KPMG SA executives‚ including former chief executive officer Trevor Hoole.

The inquiry members have the power to summons people. The Nstebeza inquiry is set to complete its work within the next five months.

While Saica is investigating individual KPMG staff‚ the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors is probing the firm as a whole of its conduct with the Guptas.

Submissions for the inquiry can relate to the period between January 1 2013 and September 15 2017. Submissions must be submitted to Tebogo Motsai at: info@mmmgattorneys.co.za or tebogo@mmmmgattorneys.co.za

 

