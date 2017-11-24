For the love of bargains and good deals‚ customers across the country woke up at the crack of dawn to queue at retail stores in a bid to catch Black Friday specials.

At Avenue District Shopping Centre in Roodepoort‚ Johannesburg‚ customers were armed each with a trolley and when doors opened at exactly 7am on Friday‚ they battled their way into Checkers Hyper.

Some of the items they desperately wanted to get their hands on were toilet paper‚ baby diapers‚ cold drinks‚ margarine‚ washing powders‚ sanitary pads‚ and cereals. Customers flooded the shop's aisles and stocked up a storm.