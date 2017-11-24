The leader of a faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church‚ known as Shembe‚ which was embroiled in a five-year battle for control of the Durban church has died.

Vela Shembe‚ who was the leader of the smaller Thembezinhle faction‚ died on Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.

The church’s spokesman Chancy Sibisi told TimesLIVE on Friday that he had just heard the news about Vela’s death on radio. However‚ he said church leaders were still going to meet and more details would emerge later on Friday. He confirmed that Shembe had been sick but said it was not serious.