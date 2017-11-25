Bongo ‘bribe’: Eskom top brass ‘feared jail’

The matter is now being investigated by the parliamentary ethics committee.

The latest revelations explain why Bongo went all out to try block the investigation. He was part of a delegation of MPs who travelled to Luthuli House last month to plead with party officials to shelve the parliamentary into the governance of affairs of Eskom, Denel and Transnet.

Khoza this week denied the allegations, saying he had never met Bongo.

Vanara alleged that Bongo offered him a blank cheque to collapse the investigation by resigning or faking an illness.

