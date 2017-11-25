South Africa

Bongo ‘bribe’: Eskom top brass ‘feared jail’

26 November 2017 - 00:55 By THABO MOKONE
Eskom board chairman Zethembe Khoza said he had never met State Security Minister Bongani Bongo (pictured).
Eskom board chairman Zethembe Khoza said he had never met State Security Minister Bongani Bongo (pictured).
Image: Supplied

State Security Minister Bongani Bongo claimed he was sent by acting Eskom board chairman Zethembe Khoza when he offered a bribe to parliamentary inquiry evidence leader Advocate  Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

This shocking revelation is contained in an sworn affidavit submitted to parliament’s top officials by Vanara, which the Sunday Times has seen.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass

The matter is now being investigated by the parliamentary ethics committee.

The latest revelations explain why Bongo went all out to try block the investigation. He was part of a delegation of MPs who travelled to Luthuli House last month to plead with party officials to shelve the parliamentary  into the governance of affairs of Eskom, Denel and Transnet. 

Khoza this week denied the allegations,  saying he had never met Bongo.

Vanara alleged that Bongo offered him a blank cheque to collapse the investigation by resigning or faking an illness.

• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website

READ MORE:

Eskom probe: 'bags of money' to Sunday Times reporter was 'full of lies'

Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko distributed an affidavit at his disciplinary hearing on Thursday that claimed bags of money were given to various ...
News
2 hours ago

Suddenly, there's light on shadows of state capture

The state-capture story cannot be properly understood until the role of Jacob Zuma in its many machinations is fully explained, but, frustratingly, ...
Ideas
1 day ago

Koko’s lawyer distributes affidavit with ‘web of lies: ex-Eskom manager

A former contracts manager at Eskom has denied allegations by his former bodyguard that he gave bags of money to various people‚ including a Sunday ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bongo ‘bribe’: Eskom top brass ‘feared jail’ South Africa
  2. Grace pleads for legacy university and protection of family assets Africa
  3. Farmers in new protest over murders South Africa
  4. Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Chombo in court over corruption charges Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X